Swansway Motor Group completes refurbishment of Cupra Crewe dealership

Swansway Motor Group has completed an extensive refurbishment of its Cupra Crewe dealership following an eight figure investment.

The dealer group ploughed an eye-watering £400,000 into the site, transforming it into a state-of-the-art modern retail space.

The decision was made after the dealership was one of 56 across the country to switch from being Seat-focused to place more emphasis on Cupra.

Now the Third Avenue premises benefit from a premium, luxurious and modern feel, which is reflective of the sportier Cupra brand.

Offering customers state-of-the-art, interactive technology that will enhance their new car journey, the changes create a welcoming environment for new and returning customers.

Sam Booth, head of business at the dealership, said: ‘We are so pleased to unveil the changes to the retailer it looks fantastic and this refreshed focus is great for the team. We can’t wait to welcome our customers in to see the finished results.’

Swansway Motor Group director David Smyth added: ‘It’s a privilege to be selected by the brand to represent the CUPRA brand as our retailer’s main focus.

‘I would like to extend my thanks to our team based at the site for continuing to work throughout the building work.’