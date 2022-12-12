Swansway Motor Group gets into festive spirit with ‘Santa Patrol’ charity campaign

Swansway Motor Group has been getting into the festive spirit by donating Christmas gifts to those in need in the north of England and Wales.

The firm has once again launched its ‘Santa Patrol’ campaign which sees it give away presents through its various charity partners.

As well as toys and games, the group has also been gifting winter essentials such as hats, scarves and gloves as the cold weather continues to bite.

This year has seen Swansway work harder than ever with its charity partners in order to take a bespoke approach to donations.

They have liaised closely with charities and collected specialist orders which are completely bespoke to their needs.

Among those to benefit from the scheme has been The Wishing Well, in Crewe.

Mabyn Meredith, the charity’s head of children and families, said: ‘I would like to say thank you to Swansway for their continued support with the children’s and families’ projects.

‘Their generosity and support has helped to make so many children happy and will continue to do so over the Christmas period.

‘We appreciate them choosing us as one of their charity partners, everyone at Swansway is always very friendly and it’s a pleasure to have connections with such a supportive local business.’

Also signed up to be part of the Santa Patrol programme is Staffordshire Women’s Aid.

Charlotte Almond, strategy and business development manager at the charity, said: ‘Thank you so much to Swansway Motor Group, their donation was just what we needed.

‘We appreciate their continued support of Staffordshire Women’s Aid. The team send festive wishes to all at Swansway!’