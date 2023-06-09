Log in
Swarm of bees move in to Ford Mondeo at car dealership

  • Pye Motors in Morecambe found thousands of bees swarming on one of their vehicles
  • The Ford Mondeo was overrun with bees as seen in the video below
  • Beekeepers were called in to move the bees to safety
Time 3:52 pm, June 9, 2023

A car dealership in Morecambe had an unusual family window shopping for a new car, looking for somewhere spacious with room for thousands. 

Pye Motors found themselves dealing with a swarm of bees who had decided to make a Ford Mondeo their temporary hive this week.

The car was parked outside the dealership on Ovangle Road on Wednesday afternoon (June 7) and staff said they noticed the bees settling on the vehicle.

Jen Hyslop, marketing assistant at Pye Motors, told North Lancashire’s Beyond Radio: ‘It was crazy. One of our staff saw them swarming out of the sky and they settled on a Mondeo.

‘The (beekeepers) had to find the Queen bee and then the rest followed. It was very clever.

‘It’s never happened before. We’ve taken it off sale!’

The dealership called on the help of local beekeepers from Cross Apiary who were able to transfer the bees away from the vehicle.

Tom Cross, from Cross Apiary, told Beyond Radio that the bees were looking for a new hive because theirs had become overcrowded.

He said: ‘When you see clusters of swarms, they are just waiting for scout bees to return from looking to see if they can find a place big enough for a hive.

‘That’s what they were doing on the car on Pye Motors, they were waiting for scout bees to come to a decision.’

