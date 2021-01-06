Car retail group Sytner has given £40,000 to automotive charity Ben – taking its ‘rallying cry’ total over the £500,000 mark.

In November, Ben made an urgent appeal for help, saying the pandemic had seen it trying to cope with a 50 per cent rise in demand for its services against a £1m drop in income, as reported by Car Dealer.

The £40,000 donation was ‘handed over’ to Ben corporate partnerships manager Sarah Hughes by Sytner human resources director Mel Rogers via Zoom, in the company’s latest show of support.

You can watch the virtual handover above.

Matt Wigginton, fundraising director at Ben, said: ‘We can’t begin to thank Sytner enough for their support over the years, including this latest donation, which is very generous.

‘Sytner’s donation also represents a key milestone as it has taken us over the halfway point on our road to £1m to address the income shortfall that the charity faced in 2020.

‘With the help of our incredible industry, we have now reached over half a million pounds following our urgent rallying cry for support.

‘Automotive people need us more than ever right now and we couldn’t do what we do without the support of our industry.

‘This support is absolutely vital so that no-one in automotive faces life’s toughest challenges alone. A huge, heartfelt thank you to Sytner and our automotive industry.’

Rogers said: ‘The health and well-being of our colleagues is of the upmost importance and we’re pleased that our donation will allow Ben to continue the fantastic support they offer to everyone within Sytner and the wider industry.

‘2020 has been especially tough for colleagues, so the services that Ben offer are now even more vital than ever. We’re proud to continue our support.’

Sytner’s relationship with Ben was established nearly 27 years ago, but the £40,000 donation is its largest single contribution to date.