Sytner Group and Rolls-Royce Sunningdale launch festive competition to celebrate ‘real-life heroes’

Sytner Group and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale have launched a competition to treat a hero to the ultimate festive day out.

The winner and their ‘hero’ will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to London, including expenses to and from London, where the winners will be picked up from a central London station in a Rolls-Royce Ghost to a chauffeur driven tour around the city.

The winner will have £1,000 to spend in Harrods and afternoon tea at Fortnum and Mason’s Diamond Jubilee Tearoom.

Leo Nelson, marketing director at Sytner Group, said: ‘We have launched this competition so that we’re able to give someone who truly deserves it a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the capital.

‘We want to offer people a money-can’t-buy experience to remember and to treat themselves and their loved ones this Christmas.

‘After a really tough couple of years, it’s great to be able to give someone the opportunity to experience a really thrilling day that they won’t want to forget in a hurry.

‘At Sytner Group, we want to ensure that we continue to create special moments for our customers and communities and this will hopefully do just that for one lucky winner.’

Sytner Group and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale said they want to hear about the heroic acts that individuals have been performing.

Whether this is someone who has helped in the community, someone who has overcome a major challenge or someone who has inspired another this year, Sytner says it wants to ‘congratulate and applaud those real-life heroes’.

Stephen Jackson, brand manager at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to run this competition with Sytner Group and that we are able to give someone the chance to spend a day in luxury in London.

‘We wish everyone the very best of luck and are looking forward to reading all of your heart-warming stories.’

The competition runs from November 24 until midnight on December 7. Any entries after this point will not count and entrants can only enter once.

To enter the competition visit the Sytner Group or Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale Instagram pages.