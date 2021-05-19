Sytner hands over awards to seven students for the Driven by Design competition

Sytner Group has awarded seven winners prizes in its ‘Driven by Design’ competition, which saw students between 11 and 16 years old design their own concept car.

Sytner received more than 250 entries for the competition that was in partnership with the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) to encourage young people to consider a career in automotive retail.

Not only were they asked to design a concept car, but they came up with ways to tackle important problems – such as Covid-19 and social distancing – as well as taking on challenges to researching target markets and marketing plans for getting their car sold.

The seven winners were chosen from different areas across the country including Chigwell, Slough, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Coventry and Warrington.

Judges said they showed considerable research and knowledge of the market, attention-grabbing design features and an impressive thinking-outside-the-box approach when it came to the launch campaign.

Winners received an iPad, framed certificate, and a bag of branded goodies, which were handed over at a ceremony at their nearest Sytner or CarShop dealership.

Paul Hudspith, head of recruitment and central HR at Sytner Group said: ‘Myself and the team have been so impressed by the entries we received through our Driven by Design competition – the talent, creativity and thought that went into each was exceptional.

‘We knew how important it was to create a competition like this when we saw just how badly young people have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – with education disrupted and career prospects badly hit.

‘For that reason, we set Driven by Design up to challenge students, help them to realise their creative abilities, and give them something to focus on as the world can feel like a very overwhelming place right now.

‘Their work inspired me – and we hope that it, in turn, inspired them to think about where a career in automotive retail could take them. A huge well done to the winners and a massive thank you to everyone who entered.’

The winning work will be posted on the careers section of the Synter website.