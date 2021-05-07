Take advantage of the lowest online buyers’ fees anywhere in the UK with Auction4Cars

Auction4Cars is one of the country’s largest independent trade-only online vehicle auction websites, supported by a network of collection points across England, Scotland and Wales.

Launched in 2008 by Motorpoint to exclusively sell its part-exchange vehicles, today it sells more than 30,000 vehicles a year to customers throughout the UK.

Here, it explains how it can save dealers thousands of pounds – and all very simply.

Huge choice of makes and models

Led by general manager John Hood, pictured above, and his highly experienced team, Auction4Cars lists hundreds of vehicles daily from up to 30 different manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, VW and Volvo.

All vehicles are appraised, photographed and HPI-checked by a team of experts before being listed online so customers can bid and buy with total confidence 24/7. They are also presented in trade condition to ensure a true representation at all times.

Lowest fees anywhere

What really separates Auction4Cars from its competitors though are its low fees.

Not just how competitive they are – prices range from £30 for vehicles worth up to £1,000 through to £125 for vehicles over £20,000 – but the fact that its fees are up to eight times cheaper than those of its leading competitors for the same-value vehicle.

Auction4Cars has been busy studying the respective fees that customers pay when purchasing trade only vehicles, and it has discovered that prices vary by as much as 834 per cent more for the same value vehicle than they would from Auction4Cars.

For instance, a VAT-registered customer bidding for a vehicle below £5,000 would pay only £50 in fees at Auction4Cars compared with £467 from a leading competitor.

The same customer buying 100 vehicles a year for less than £10,000 each from Auction4Cars would save themselves more than £50,000 per year alone in buyers’ fees – enough to pay for five free vehicles on their forecourt.

Fee-free offer

As an added bonus, Auction4Cars is giving all new VAT-registered trade customers who join for free this month the chance to save up to £125 in buying fees off their first vehicle purchase in May*. Click here for more details

John explained: ‘We have always prided ourselves on our extremely low auction fees, backed by great customer service, but it was only once we started comparing our fees against those of other leading online used vehicle auction brands that we realised we weren’t just talking a few pounds.

‘In some instances, such as a vehicle for sale online below £10,0000, we are talking over £500 for the same-value vehicle, which is quite staggering.

‘When you multiply that over the year for an average customer buying 100 trade vehicles from Auction4Cars, those savings run into the tens of thousands of pounds – savings, of course, which they can then pass on to their customers, benefiting everybody in the process.

‘Margins are tight and only likely to get tighter as buyers look for ever greater savings wherever possible, which is why I would urge any VAT-registered trader in the UK to log on to auction4cars.com and register for a free account if they haven’t already.

‘The process is quick and easy, bidding and buying is transparent throughout, and with our special offer in May for new customers, the savings on offer to customers new and old is substantial – welcome news in the current economic climate.’

Great customer service

John Owen from Fords of Winsford is just one of many to regularly use Auction4Cars to source stock – in this instance, for the company’s branches in the north-west of England – and he isn’t afraid to sing the praises of the website.

‘I’ve been using Auction4Cars for over a decade now and I wouldn’t continue to use it if it wasn’t first and foremost a great service,” he said.

‘I used to buy almost exclusively from the competitors until Auction4Cars arrived, and while I still buy from them, I always go to Auction4Cars first.

‘You can log in from anywhere 24/7, the stock is always good quality, there’s full disclosure, and if you have a problem, you can get just get on the phone and sort it out straightaway.

‘The biggest benefit though is the low fees. I would always like them to be cheaper, but as a buyer when they are so much cheaper than the competition you just cannot ignore it, as the difference in fees makes a real difference to your margin.

‘While I wouldn’t urge anyone else to sign up to Auction4Cars for purely selfish reasons, I would definitely recommend taking a look if you haven’t.’

To find out how you can join Auction4Cars for free visit https://www.auction4cars.com/register or call 0845 4133 133.

*Offer only valid to new customers who register with Auction4Cars between May 1 and 31, 2021