Tesla Model 3 was November’s fastest-selling used car as EVs and SUVs fly off forecourts

The Tesla Model 3 was November’s fastest-selling used car, according to new data, as second-hand EVs continue to fly off the forecourts.

New figures from Motors show that the American electric saloon took an average of just 14.7 days for dealers to shift in the eleventh month of the year.

The result put the Model 3 just ahead of MG’s HS and ZS which sold in an average of 15.1 and 15.5 days respectively.

Throughout the month, all three models sold roughly twice as quickly as the overall market average, which stood at 30 days in November.

Aside from the Model 3, other EVs to make the top 10 list included the MG4 (MG4 (18 days) and Hyundai Kona (19.3 days).

The list was largely dominated by SUVs with the likes of the Volvo XC40 (16.8 days), Vauxhall Grandland (17 days) and Mazda CX-30 (18.5 days) also making the list.

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars in November

Tesla Model 3 – 14.7 days MG HS – 15.1 days MG ZS – 15.5 days Mercedes-Benz CLA – 16.2 days Volvo XC40 – 16.8 days Vauxhall Grandland – 17 days Kia Xceed – 17.4 days MG4 – 18 days Mazda CX-30 – 18.5 days Hyundai Kona – 19.3 days

(Source: Motors)

Reacting to the results, Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘The top 10 fastest selling used cars listed on Motors in November flew off dealer forecourts in under 20 days.

‘While the rankings were dominated by a cross section of combustion engine and electric SUVs, the fastest seller was the Tesla Model 3 saloon, averaging just 14.7 days in stock.

‘Although EVs only accounted for 4.5% of cars listed online, dealers choosing desirable models and pricing them competitively were rewarded with quick sales as demonstrated by the MG4 (18 days) and Hyundai Kona (19.3 days) SUVs.

‘Our Market View analysis of the month shows the top 10 significantly outperforming the wider used market where cars averaged 30 days in stock.’