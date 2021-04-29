Log in
Tesla Model 3, S and X at charging pointsTesla Model 3, S and X at charging points

News

Tesla models take top slots in most viewed used electric car adverts list on Auto Trader

  • Tesla takes three of the top four slots in Auto Trader most viewed advert list
  • Exclusive data shows American car brand is very popular with used EV buyers
  • Porsche Taycan is only car to split Teslas in top 4 as we reveal the full top 20 list

27 mins ago

Teslas are the most in demand used electric cars taking the first and second position in an Auto Trader league table.

The exclusive figures shared with Car Dealer show the Model 3 is by far and away the most in demand electric car with 283k advert views in April.

The Model S is in second place with 216k advert views during the month. 


Tesla’s Model X completes the set for the American manufacturer taking fourth place with 184k views, behind the Porsche Taycan (187k) in third.

Auto Trader’s commercial director Ian Plummer said: ‘The list of the current most popular EVs on Auto Trader highlights that electric is some way off from the mainstream. 

‘However, while conversion from consideration to purchase remains relatively low, there’s no doubt it is accelerating as the latest models become ever more attractive, while aspirational brands like Tesla help shift consumer perception. 

‘When they become more affordable and the required infrastructure improves, we’re confident we’ll see adoption levels rapidly increase.’


Plummer said that there were more EVs sold in the first three months of 2021 than there was in the whole of 2017.

If you include sales in April there will be more EVs sold in the first four months than in 2018 too.

He added: ‘We can clearly see this upward trajectory in demand on our marketplace – last month, advert views for EVs were 50 per cent up on September 2020, huge growth in just six months, and today, as many as one in seven of our visitors look at an electric option during their car search. 

‘Demand has been partly fuelled by very fast growth in choice.’

Top 20 most in-demand Used EVs

Number equates to advert searches so far in April

 

1. Tesla Model 3 – 283,846

Tesla Model 3

2. Tesla Model S – 216,111

Tesla Model S June 2015

3. Porsche Taycan – 187,645

Porsche Taycan driving shot

4. Tesla Model X – 184,699

Tesla Model X with doors open

5. Jaguar I-PACE – 131,061

Jaguar I-PACE exterior

6. Nissan Leaf – 123,107

Nissan Leaf charging on the road

7. Audi E-Tron – 105,696

Audi e-tron in white

8. BMW i3 – 89,592

BMW i3s

9. Renault Zoe – 80,049

Renault Zoe

10. Mercedes-Benz EQC – 64,896

Mercedes EQC

11. Volkswagen Golf – 57,138

VW e-Golf

12. MG ZS – 46,628

Chinese firm MG has an electric ZS

13. Polestar 2 – 45,925

Polestar 2 features an electric motor on each axle

14. Volkswagen ID.3 – 45,053

ID.3 on the road

15. Volkswagen ID.4– 44,466

Volkswagen ID.4

16. Hyundai Kona –37,711

The Hyundai Kona electric on the road

17. Honda E –35,103

The Honda E has won a world car of the year award

18. Mini Electric – 33,732

The new 2021 Mini Electric

19. Hyundai Ioniq – 32,195

Hyundai Ioniq models

20. Peugeot e-208 – 32,066

A Peugeot e-208 on the road

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

