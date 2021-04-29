Tesla models take top slots in most viewed used electric car adverts list on Auto Trader

Teslas are the most in demand used electric cars taking the first and second position in an Auto Trader league table.

The exclusive figures shared with Car Dealer show the Model 3 is by far and away the most in demand electric car with 283k advert views in April.

The Model S is in second place with 216k advert views during the month.

Tesla’s Model X completes the set for the American manufacturer taking fourth place with 184k views, behind the Porsche Taycan (187k) in third.

Auto Trader’s commercial director Ian Plummer said: ‘The list of the current most popular EVs on Auto Trader highlights that electric is some way off from the mainstream.

‘However, while conversion from consideration to purchase remains relatively low, there’s no doubt it is accelerating as the latest models become ever more attractive, while aspirational brands like Tesla help shift consumer perception.

‘When they become more affordable and the required infrastructure improves, we’re confident we’ll see adoption levels rapidly increase.’

Plummer said that there were more EVs sold in the first three months of 2021 than there was in the whole of 2017.

If you include sales in April there will be more EVs sold in the first four months than in 2018 too.

He added: ‘We can clearly see this upward trajectory in demand on our marketplace – last month, advert views for EVs were 50 per cent up on September 2020, huge growth in just six months, and today, as many as one in seven of our visitors look at an electric option during their car search.

‘Demand has been partly fuelled by very fast growth in choice.’

Top 20 most in-demand Used EVs

Number equates to advert searches so far in April

1. Tesla Model 3 – 283,846

2. Tesla Model S – 216,111

3. Porsche Taycan – 187,645

4. Tesla Model X – 184,699

5. Jaguar I-PACE – 131,061

6. Nissan Leaf – 123,107

7. Audi E-Tron – 105,696

8. BMW i3 – 89,592

9. Renault Zoe – 80,049

10. Mercedes-Benz EQC – 64,896

11. Volkswagen Golf – 57,138

12. MG ZS – 46,628

13. Polestar 2 – 45,925

14. Volkswagen ID.3 – 45,053

15. Volkswagen ID.4– 44,466

16. Hyundai Kona –37,711

17. Honda E –35,103

18. Mini Electric – 33,732

19. Hyundai Ioniq – 32,195

20. Peugeot e-208 – 32,066