Car Dealer will be back with its daily breaking news updates for the automotive industry on January 4.

After another busy year, the team will be taking a well-earned break from lunchtime on Christmas Eve until the new year.

The website is now packed with festive content for you to enjoy with columns from our team, a festive quiz and Mike Brewer’s drives of our used cars of the year.

Unless there’s major breaking news, this website and our daily WhatsApp groups will not be updated until the new year.

Our monthly digital magazine has just been published, though, so why not catch up on that? You can read it at the bottom of this post.

We publish the magazine in the middle of each month – always for free – and readers who register or sign in are given the opportunity to see and download it a few days ahead of everyone else.

Here are the dates when we’ll be publishing Car Dealer Magazine in 2022 – always a Thursday – so make a note of them to make sure you don’t miss out!

January 20 – Issue 167

February 17 – Issue 168

March 17 – Issue 169

April 14 – Issue 170

May 19 – Issue 171

June 16 – Issue 172

July 14 – Issue 173

August 18 – Issue 174

September 15 – Issue 175

October 13 – Issue 176

November 17 – Issue 177

December 15 – Issue 178

Everyone at Car Dealer hopes you’ve enjoyed and benefited from all the stories, features, views, reviews, and interviews that we’ve brought you over the past 12 months, and we look forward to your company for the next 12 months.

We’ll be back in earnest on Tuesday, January 4 but in the meantime, merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous 2022 to all our readers and advertisers!