That’ll do ice-ly! Wessex Garages and GWM Ora sponsor Cardiff Devils

Wessex Garages and GWM Ora have thrown their combined weight behind the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team.

The dealership group and manufacturer, which have partnered for 10 years, say their sponsorship of the players reinforces their commitment to sustainability and innovation both on and off the ice.

Wessex Garages managing director Chris Wiseman, pictured with the team, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to sponsor the Cardiff Devils.

‘Our 10-year partnership, now with the fantastic Ora 03, is now promoting our greener and sustainable credentials linked to great technology.

‘The Cardiff Devils are an integral part of the south Wales community, and together we are excited to lead the way in promoting green initiatives.’

Cardiff Devils MD Todd Kelman added: ‘The whole team are delighted to be driving the Ora 03. They are slick, fun to drive and packed with technology.

‘We are so impressed with innovative features like the “Hello Ora” voice commands, fast charging and driving assistance.

‘We are excited to welcome GWM Ora to the Devils family and look forward to promoting the brand in south Wales.’

Toby Marshall, MD of GWM Ora UK, said: ‘The Cardiff Devils have our wholehearted support this season and we’re looking forward to following them both on and off the ice in our Ora 03.

‘I know the professional skills of the team paired with our outstanding vehicle specification certainly makes for a winning combination, although unfortunately our five-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating won’t provide much use on the rink!’

Fans will be able to take advantage of special events, promotions and unique offers celebrating the sponsorship deal.