Nissan has slashed prices of its Leaf to make the pure-electric car eligible for the government’s recently revised Plug-in Car Grant.

The Japanese firm has taken an axe to the prices of both the 40kWh and 62kWh models, which means the entry-level Leaf Acenta now starts at £25,995 after the grant – a reduction of £1,350.

The rest of the 40kWh range has seen a price reduction of almost £700, with the top-spec model starting at £29,995.

The biggest reductions can be found on the big battery 62kWh model, with savings of over £5,000. The N-Connecta now starts at £30,445 and the Tekna starts at £32,445.

With the new pricing, Nissan has launched a new PCP finance offer on 62kWh N-Connecta versions. It comes with zero per cent APR and requires a £4,718 deposit. It has a 10,000-mile annual limit and is across 37 months, with monthly payments of £299.

These large battery models have a 239-mile range between charges, while the motor provides 214bhp and 340Nm of torque.

Last month ministers changed the grant, reducing the price cap from £50,000 to £35,000, while cutting the discount for eligible cars from £3,000 to £2,500.

As a result, many cars became ineligible for the grant overnight leading to price reductions for many electric vehicles.

Nissan is the latest firm to reduce prices and follows BMW, Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall which all made similar moves last month.

