The MG badge is back on a sports car as new Cyberster makes its debut in London

MG has debuted its all new electric sports car, the Cyberster, at a special preview event in London.

The Cyberster is the first new sports car to carry the Octagonal logo since the launch of the MGF in 1995 and hopes are high for the new model.

It was recently revealed at the Shanghai motor show but has now been shown in Europe for the first time at MG’s UK HQ in Marylebone, which is also home to a design studio operated by MG’s parent company SAIC Motors.

Set to arrive in the UK in time for summer 2024, the design of the Cyberster has clear links to previous MG sports cars, but with bold new details such as scissor doors and advanced LED lighting with directional arrows for the indicators.

The Cyberster is also expected to be the first electric two-seat roadster when it goes on sale.

There are set to be two versions available, a rear-wheel-drive model boasting around 300bhp, and an all-wheel-drive car with more than 500bhp. MG is still being tight-lipped on further performance details.

Carl Gotham, advanced design director at MG, said: ‘The dream was to bring back a sports car for the MG brand, and the design of the Cyberster represents an electric, exhilarating sports car.

‘Everyone will remember MG as the quintessential British sports car maker, and certainly this car we’ve created is definitely a statement of a return to form for the brand.’

At last month’s Car Dealer Live conference, held in Gaydon, Guy Pigounakis, MG’s UK commercial director, admitted that the brand has been looking at selling the sports car in an agency-style manner – but nothing has been set in stone.

He told hosts James Baggott and James Batchelor that MG was ‘unashamedly committed’ to the ‘traditional dealer model’ but admitted ‘I can’t sit here and say we will never look at an alternative distribution model’.

Further details of the Cyberster are expected later this year, with prices rumoured to start from around £50,000.