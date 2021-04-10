MG has revealed the first pictures of its Cyberster electric sports car concept.

The concept, which previews a new model, is a two-door, two-seat convertible that draws styling inspiration from classic MG sports cars such as the MGB Roadster. It was only previously shown through a series of teaser shots and sketches.

While there may be a few nods to the past, the concept is being also used to usher in a whole new wave of future electric car technology from the Chinese-owned British brand.

The concept is 5G-enabled, for instance, and has an ‘interactive gaming cockpit’ – though there are currently no details about what that means.

Judging by the photos, it’s likely it will be able to display other cars on the road around the sports car, powered by gaming software.

Some of the car’s features are pure concept car, though, such as the wide front grille and enormous alloy wheels.

But MG will be keen to carry over as much of the concept’s design to the production car as it can.

The lighting is particularly interesting with an LED strip that follows the outline of the car into the rear LED tail lights that project a digital image.

Inside, the driver and passenger are separated by a centre console which has a second LED screen that displays the more ‘interactive’ features.

There also appear to be digital wing mirrors, with the view behind displayed within the instrument cluster ahead of the driver.

The powertrain is an electric unit that gives a sub-three-second 0-60mph time, while the battery is said to provide up to 500 miles of range.

Carl Gotham, director of SAIC Design Advanced London, MG’s design studio that developed the project, said: ‘The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our technology and advanced design.

‘Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.’

Full details will be confirmed when the car makes its public debut at the Shanghai motor show on April 21.