MG Motor UK has announced it plans to open another 10 new showrooms this year as it seeks to expand its market footprint.

The Chinese-owned British brand currently has 120 dealers across the UK and plans to raise this to 130 by the end of the year, off the back of a record-breaking 2020.

MG opened 28 new sites in the past 12 months with locations right across the UK.

The most recent openings were Glyn Hopkin in Milton Keynes, St Albans and Cambridge, Perrys in Huddersfield, JCT600 in Bradford, Read Motor Group of Grimsby, Drive in Bristol, Hawkins of Hayle, Tunbridge Wells MG and Masters in Croydon.

MG Motor’s commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: ‘Our dealer network is expanding on the back of a record year in which we saw our market share break the crucial one per cent barrier and our sales volumes increase by 41 per cent, massively outperforming the market and finishing the year with volumes on a par with some much more established rivals.

‘But this doesn’t surprise us. The MG range is perfect for our times – great value cars that are great to drive, packed with technology and backed by a seven-year warranty.

‘MG is also the definitive leader in affordable electric motoring and encapsulates the idea of electric for everyone, something that our dealers – and our customers – can’t get enough of.’

Along with the new dealerships opened in 2020, MG Motor UK also expanded its management team.

Former MG Rover director and head of operations for Richmond Motor Group Pigounakis joined MG in December 2020 along with new marketing director David Pugh. Both report to head of sales and marketing Daniel Gregorious.

Gregorious appeared on Car Dealer Live in November to discuss MG finishing in bottom place in the 2020 Car Dealer Power survey.

He said the British brand is receiving more opportunities as other brands change their UK approach.

Its UK model range comprises of the MG 3 supermini, pure-electric MG 5 estate, ZS and ZS EV SUVs and the HS and HS Plug-in SUVs.

According to Autocar, the brand is readying a new electric supermini and a flagship two-door, four-seater electric GT car based on the MG E-Motion concept (pictured above) revealed at the Shanghai motor show in 2017.