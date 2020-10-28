MG Motor has added another dealer to its rapidly expanding network.

The new dealer is Cornwall-based Hawkins of Hayle – part of Hawkins Motor Group – a family-run regional group that has been supplying cars in the area for almost 90 years.

Hawkins joins a raft of new dealerships added to MG’s network during 2020.

The newcomers include showrooms in West Sussex, Newcastle, Sunderland, Cambridge, Milton Keynes and St Albans.

MG says it will have more than 120 dealers by the end of the year.

Jeremy Hawkins, dealer principal at Hawkins Motor Group said: ‘It’s a very exciting time to be joining up with MG, which is a brand that is clearly going places, as well as taking the lead on making electric cars affordable to the masses.

‘With that and the reassurance of a seven-year warranty it’s a brand that fits well into our family-run business, which has been providing cars, service and friendly support to motorists in Cornwall for almost nine decades.’

Daniel Gregorious, MG’s head of sales and marketing, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Hawkins Motor Group into the MG family. The site in Hayle is ideally positioned for us to help grow our network and sales volumes.

‘Our incredible value, seven-year warranty and great range of cars have really captured the imagination of Britain’s car buying public and have also helped us strategically grow our dealer network, which will comprise over 120 sites before the end of the year.

‘But critically, we are very selective in who we work with and the dealers we engage with are some of the best and most customer-focused in the business. Hawkins MG fits this brief perfectly.’

At the end of September 2020, MG’s registrations were up 52.1 per cent year-on-year in a market that was down 33.1 per cent.

MG dealers, however, recently voted the brand the worst car manufacturer to represent in the UK in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020.

