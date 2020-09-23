MG has launched two new electrified models in the UK.

The Chinese-owned British brand has added plug-in hybrid version of the HS SUV to its range and taken the covers off the all-electric MG5 estate.

All with the ZS EV, the trio of electrified cars are expected to account for 50 per cent of MG’s sales in the UK in 2021.

The all-electric estate car packs a 115kW (154bhp) motor which is powered by a 52.2kWh battery pack.

MG quotes a range of 214 miles and can a zero to 80 per cent top-up from a rapid charger takes 50 minutes. A complete charge from a 7kWh home wallbox takes eight and a half hours.

Boot room is 464 litres with the rear seats up and 1,456 litres with them down and the MG5 comes in two trims.

Excite gets 16-inch alloys, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven -inch driver information. Display, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Exclusive adds ‘leather-style’ upholstery with heated and electrically-adjustable front seats, sat nav and roof rails.

Prices are £24,495 for the Excite and £26,995 for the Exclusive, after the government plug-in car grant, and both get a seven-year warranty.

The HS, meanwhile, packs a 160bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 90kW electric motor, giving an electric-only range of 32 miles.

Like many plug-in hybrids, there’s no rapid charging but a home wallbox charge takes three hours.

With that 32-mile electric range and CO2 emissions of 43g/km, the HS Plug-in falls into the 10 per cent company car tax bracket.

Like the MG5, the HS Plug-in comes in two trims.

The £29,995 Excite gets dual-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera and MG’s suite of safety system called ‘MG Pilot’.

Exclusive, at £32,495, adds a power operated boot lid, panoramic sun-roof, full leather upholstery, ambient lighting, LED headlights and ‘sequential’ indicators.