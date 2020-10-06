The best used car dealerships in the UK have less than a month left to nominate themselves for this year’s Used Car Awards.

The deadline for nominations for the ninth Car Dealer Used Car Awards is Friday, October 30.

Submissions can be made quickly and easily online here and can be made by those in the dealership or by anyone who wants to nominate a business they feel excels in its field.

The awards will be held digitally this year for the first time, hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer and Car Dealer founder James Baggott.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on this website at 6pm on December 16 – two weeks later than originally planned.

Brewer said: ‘We are super excited to be hosting these industry leading awards online in one of the toughest years for the motor trade ever.

‘We were determined to host them, despite the coronavirus, and when the event was cancelled as a physical awards ceremony we quickly put in place plans to hold it online.

‘Dealers of all shapes and sizes need to put themselves forward for these awards as it’s vital we hear about the best out there.

‘I can’t wait to reveal who has won what!’

This year used car sales have been more important than ever to car dealers across the country with prices going up, demand increasing and supply drying up.

Used cars have never been more important to the profit line of dealers either and are playing an increasingly important role in the success of all businesses.

James Baggott, founder of Car Dealer, said: ‘What’s great about these awards is they celebrate dealers from all walks of the motor trade.

‘It’s a huge shame we can’t hold them at The Brewery this year but we’ll still make sure those that deserve the recognition get it anyway.’

The key dates are:

Used Car Award nominations deadline – October 30

Nominations list revealed – November 4

Shortlist revealed – November 16

Awards night – December 16

There are 20 dealer categories and eight manufacturer categories in the Used Car Awards and they are:

Dealer Awards

Dealer’s Dealer

Service & Repair Outlet

Used Car Product

Social Media User

Use of Video

Used Car Website

Used Car Online Sales Experience*

Specialist Used Car Dealership

Used Car Sales Team

Used Car Dealer Principal

Future Star Award

Used Car Customer Care

Used Car Supermarket

Newcomer Dealership

Used Car Dealership – Under 50 Cars

Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars

Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars

Used Car Dealership Group

Outstanding Achievement

Lifetime Achievement

Manufacturer Awards

Used Small Car

Used Mid Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme

Anyone can nominate a dealership for an award – you can do so here.

The physical Used Car Awards will be back at The Brewery in London in 2021.

