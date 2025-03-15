Gallery: Take a look at the very best pictures from Car Dealer Live 2025

So, that’s that for 2025. The stage has come down, the mics packed away and Car Dealer Live is over for another year.

This year saw hundreds of guests join us at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, where we heard from some of the biggest names in the motor industry.

There were headlines from heavyweight figures like Andy Palmer, Eurig Druce and Nicole Melillo Shaw as well as fascinating research papers from our event partners.

Much more news is set to follow over the coming days and weeks but in the meantime, we thought we’d take a trawl through some of the best photographs to be taken throughout the day.

More images can be viewed on on our Flikr page so do let us know if you can spot yourself but here are some of our favourites…