Gallery: Take a look at the very best pictures from Car Dealer Live 2025

So, that’s that for 2025. The stage has come down, the mics packed away and Car Dealer Live is over for another year.
This year saw hundreds of guests join us at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, where we heard from some of the biggest names in the motor industry.
There were headlines from heavyweight figures like Andy Palmer, Eurig Druce and Nicole Melillo Shaw as well as fascinating research papers from our event partners.
Much more news is set to follow over the coming days and weeks but in the meantime, we thought we’d take a trawl through some of the best photographs to be taken throughout the day.
More images can be viewed on on our Flikr page so do let us know if you can spot yourself but here are some of our favourites…
Preparation is key: Hosts James Baggott and James Batchelor have a last minute read-through ahead of the big event
All ears: Hundreds of guests joined us in Gaydon to hear insight from some of the biggest names in the automotive industry
Lively debate: Our Franchised Dealer Panel get stuck into what has been a difficult period for the sector
Turning heads: The new Renault 5 received more than a few admiring glances from the audience
Take a look at this!: Car Dealer Live represents a unique networking opportunity to meet like-minded folk from across the automotive industry
Retail royalty: We were absolutely thrilled to be joined by industry legend Daksh Gupta, who joined Ben boss Rachel Clift on stage
The manufacturers: Stellantis and Renault bosses Eurig Druce and Adam Wood were both incredibly open about the challenges they currently face
Engrossed: There was plenty for our audience to mull over throughout the day
On air: For those who couldn’t make it to Gaydon, the whole day was streamed live online
Google it: The day was rounded off by a session with Mohammad Lone, who told the audience all about the benefits of Google’s Vehicle Ads