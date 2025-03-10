New head of sales at Fiat as Italian brand shakes-up UK leadership team

Fiat has announced a shake-up of its UK top team as the brand looks to implement a ‘growth phase’ of its dealer network.

The Italian outfit has today (Mar 10) confirmed the appointments of Victoria Hatfield to lead its marketing operation and Neil Heilbron as head of an expanded sales team.

The appointment of Heilbron in particularly could have a major impact on the brand’s dealers as the new man looks to ‘service the needs of a growing customer base’.

The experienced figure has been with Stellantis since 2010 and moves over from his previous role as head of regional operations for Fiat, Abarth and Jeep UK.

He will now oversee an expansion in Fiat’s UK dealer network which currently sits at around 90 sites.

Meanwhile, Hatfield moves to Fiat from Vauxhall, where she was, most recently, head of communications, having originally joined the Stellantis group as a graduate trainee progressing to hold a variety of commercial roles within the Peugeot and Citroen brands.

Both of the new appointments will report directly to Fiat’s new UK CEO, Giuseppe Cava, who has been in post since January.

Cava said of the new appointments: ‘With a number of new models launching this year, it’s an exciting time for FIAT and important that we strengthen our commercial teams to maximise the opportunities; the appointment of Vicky and Neil will be key to this.

‘Our network is in a growth phase, as we add additional retailers to service the needs of a growing customer base.

‘I am committed to ensuring our commercial teams, led by Vicky and Neil, work closely with our retail partners, supporting them and ensuring we deliver the highest levels of customer experience.”