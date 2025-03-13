Car Dealer Live as it happens: Breaking news from the motor trade conference today

Today, Car Dealer hosts its annual conference bringing together top level speakers, research and people from around the motor trade to hear the big topics that really matter to them.

We’ll be sharing the breaking news from Car Dealer Live at the British Motor Museum today (March 13) as it happens in this live blog which will be updated regularly.

The doors are now open with guests heading in and preparing to take their seat for the first sessions of the day.

This morning we’ll be hearing from ex-Nissan and Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer and franchised dealers Peter Smyth from Swansway, Jason Cranswick from Marubeni Auto Investment and Danny Minshall from Greenhous Group.

Auto Trader COO Catherine Faiers will also be revealing their exclusive research looking at market trends and the performance metrics car dealers need to focus on this year.

9:30 James Baggott opens the conference

Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief welcomes guests to the conference in his opening speech, hinting at some of the topics we’ll get to hear about throughout the day.

9:35 Dr Andy Palmer on his time at Nissan creating Leaf

Palmer tells the audience how Nissan was looking at Toyota and the Prius and wanted to create a competitor – but instead decided to ‘leapfrog’ and create the Leaf.

10:05 Jack Williams writes:

There was some brilliant stuff in there from Andy Palmer, especially when it came to the subject of his former employers over at Nissan. His verdict that the company has been able to ‘scare the s**t out of the government by threatening to pull out of the UK was certainly direct and to the point! He added that Nissan would be ‘mad’ to leave this country, which seems fair given the popularity of the Qashqai, but you could sense his concern for the future of a brand he knows a hell of a lot about!

10:19 Franchised dealers say there’s still money to be made

Bosses from Swansway, Greenhous and Marubeni Auto Investment were in agreement that there is money to be made despite the challenges in the market. They were honest about electric vehicles and OEM pressure making things harder, with Danny Minshall admitting while profitability was down it was only slightly.

Talking about agency sales, Jason Cranswick describes it as ‘resting’ with pure agency seeming to disappear. However, he believes it will be back in its true form in the future and dealers will embrace it.

10:41 Jack Williams writes:

I don’t think anybody was expecting Yoda to be quoted during that but you never do know what you’re going to get with car dealers! One thing I did find interesting from our franchise panel was the fact that both Peter and Danny spoke about going and getting staff from outside of the industry. We all know that selling EVs requires a different skillset so it does make sense but it’s not something I’d ever really thought about. It’s certainly quite a leap for someone to go from selling sketchers to selling electric cars!

10:44 Auto Trader’s Catherine Faiers is joined by Jacob Freshwater from Fresh Motors

Faiers and Freshwater discuss market trends, talking about electric vehicles.

‘Price parity’ has already been a buzzword of the conference when it comes to EVs and Faiers adds that we need ‘an electric car for everyone, not just for those who can afford it’.