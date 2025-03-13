Omoda and Jaecoo make aggressive start to life in the UK as brands report impressive sales

Omoda and Jaecoo have made an aggressive start to life in the UK as they aim to establish a foothold in the new car market.

The Chinese sister brands, which are sold through dual-branded dealerships, achieved 2,561 registrations in the first two months of 2025, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Omoda, which has been in the UK market since September 2024, saw 1,112 new cars in January and February, while Jaecoo, which arrived at the start of this year, registered 1,449 units as the two brands seek to drive awareness and visibility.

At present, there is only one model for each brand – the Nissan Qashqai-sized Omoda 5 (Or E5, if electric) and the larger Jaecoo 7, but there are plans to expand both line-ups later this year.

Bigger Omoda 7 and Omoda 9 models are expected before the end of the year, along with a Jaecoo 5, which will be smaller than the current Kia Sportage-sized 7.

The two brands, which are part of Chinese giant Chery Motor, already have 72 UK dealers, with plans to expand that network to over 80 by the end of the year.

The cars, which are only sold in dual-brand franchises, are currently represented by major dealer groups, including Arnold Clark, Listers, Desira, RRG and Allen Motor Group.

Victor Zhang, UK Director of Omoda and Jaecoo, said: ‘We have become the most successful Omoda and Jaecoo new market introduction by volume.

‘It takes a strong team, a well-planted dealer and aftersales presence, plus a tailored set of vehicles – compellingly priced for the private and fleet market – to do what we have done in such a short amount of time.

‘We will continue to expand our UK team, dealer network and work on market integration of our new vehicles for the rest of the year and beyond.’

All Omoda and Jaecoo models have a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, matching the cover provided by MG and Kia.