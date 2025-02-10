New UK boss for Jaecoo and Omoda as Gary Lan is named CEO of Chinese brands

Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo have a new boss after Gary Lan was appointed as the pair’s CEO for the UK.

The two outfits, both sub-brands of Chery, will now be led by Lan with immediate effect as they look to continue their rapid growth in the UK.

The new boss will be responsible for steering the brands’ operations in this country as well as helping to strengthen their presence in Europe.

Directors say the appointment marks a ‘crucial milestone for the company’, after Jaecoo 7 deliveries got underway last month.

It is hoped that Lan’s leadership experience will be instrumental in ‘accelerating momentum, streamlining operations, enhancing brand awareness and delivering a premium experience for customers and partners alike’.

Commenting on his appointment, Lan said: ‘Omoda and Jaecoo enjoyed a successful debut into the UK in 2024 and has already started 2025 strongly with the launch of the Jaecoo 7, which has been positively received by the media and its first customers.

‘My aim is to build on that success by continuing to roll out products from our exciting new Omoda and Jaecoo vehicle ranges, supporting our growing dealer network, and engaging with customers in both the fleet and retail sectors.

‘We are committed to delivering innovation, high-quality vehicles, and a first-class ownership experience to our UK customers.’

Prior to taking on his current position, Lan held senior leadership roles at Lincoln Motors in China, where he served as vice president of sales and vice president of product marketing and brand Management.

He has also enjoyed stints with both Ford and Mazda, during his impressive career.

Lan will work closely with Victor Zhang, who continues in his role as UK country director for Omoda and Jaecoo.