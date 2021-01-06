Car dealers shifted a total of 1.63m new cars in 2020, despite showrooms being shut for a portion of the year.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic saw registrations drop by 680,076 units – the lowest level of registrations since 1992, SMMT figures show.

Demand fell across all sectors apart from specialist sports, which grew by seven per cent.

Diesel and MHEV (mild-hybrid) diesel declined by 47.6 per cent but pure electrics and plug-in hybrids accounted for one in 10 registrations.

It was a bumper year particularly for pure electrics as not only was demand by 186 per cent, but the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car in April and December.

Overall, though, what were the best-selling cars in 2020? Here we’ve compiled the top 10 most popular models.

1. Ford Fiesta – 49,172 regs

2. Vauxhall Corsa – 46,439 regs

3. Volkswagen Golf – 43,109 regs

4. Ford Focus – 39,372 regs

5. Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 37,608

6. Nissan Qashqai – 33,972 regs

7. Mini – 31,233 regs

8. Volkswagen Polo – 26,965 regs

9. Ford Puma – 26,294

10. Volvo XC40 – 25,023