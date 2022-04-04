Thomas Müller becomes JLR’s new executive director of product engineering

Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Thomas Müller as its new executive director of product engineering, the manufacturer announced today (Apr 4).

Müller has begun work immediately, succeeding Nick Rogers who decided to leave in December, and assumes responsibility for the technical development of all new Jaguar and Land Rover models, both hardware and software.

He brings with him more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, joining from the Volkswagen Group, where he held a variety of engineering leadership positions at Audi.

Most recently, he was executive vice-president for research and development for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving at the group’s automotive software subsidiary, Cariad.

JLR highlighted his technology expertise, agile leadership and digital abilities.

Müller said: ‘I am thrilled to join the Jaguar Land Rover team at a pivotal point in the company’s transformation. We have a truly exciting opportunity.

‘By fully implementing agile principles, automating engineering processes and applying innovative product development methods, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that embody our modern luxury philosophy.

‘Jaguar and Land Rover are already renowned for their peerless design and dynamic capability.

‘I’m looking forward to further contributing to the success of these amazing brands and products as we pioneer a new era of electric power and digitalisation.’

JLR chief executive Thierry Bolloré said: ‘Not only is Thomas a highly skilled, experienced engineering leader, he also brings a humble and approachable quality and we’re delighted to welcome him to Jaguar Land Rover.

‘His vision and knowledge from more than two decades in the industry will make him a great support and mentor to our teams as we accelerate our journey of simplification and electrification.’