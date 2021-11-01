Three more Nissan dealerships undergo facelifts to reflect manufacturer’s new look

Another three Nissan dealerships in the UK have had a facelift to bring in the manufacturer’s new look.

The process began in the summer with showrooms in Cornwall and Wales.

Now a trio of Vertu Group businesses have become the latest to adopt the new branding as well as refreshed fixtures and fittings.

Bristol Street Motors sites in Northampton, pictured, and Derby, plus Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow South all now have the updated visuals, which include the new logo.

Northampton showroom general manager Matthew Green said he and his colleagues were delighted with their new working environment.

‘It’s a lot cleaner and sharper, and everything feels much more up to date.

‘Everything that has been changed as part of the refurbishment has been done with our customers uppermost in our thoughts, and we hope they will approve.’

At Derby, general manager Andrew Moss said: ‘Work on our refurbishment started at the beginning of May and it does look completely different now.

‘The interior is cracking! The new fascia design looks so much better.

‘Everything has been brought right up to date and I couldn’t be more pleased.’

The reaction has been similar north of the border, with Barry Lindsay, branch manager at Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow South, commenting: ‘Work on the dealership has now been completed and it’s looking slick and very modern.

‘Our staff and customers are very happy with the upgrades that have been carried out.

‘The customer buying experience has been enhanced, which will give us a better opportunity to deliver a great customer motoring experience.’

Spencer Clayton-Jones, director of network development and customer quality at Nissan, said: ‘We are delighted that the teams at these three Vertu Group dealerships are so pleased with their new working environments, and we’re sure their customers will be impressed, too.

‘We’re always happy to see our dealer partners committing to their relationship with Nissan while enhancing the customer experience.

‘These three showrooms look tremendous and showcase our brand in exactly the right way.’