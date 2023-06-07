Log in
Tim Slatter on the move from Ford in Britain chairman role to global post with Blue Oval

  • Company veteran of 25 years to leave top post he has held since January 2022
  • Tim Slatter is to take up a global product development role with Ford
  • New chairman to be named at a later date
Time 4:17 pm, June 7, 2023

Ford in Britain chairman Tim Slatter has been given a global role with the manufacturer and will be moving to its Michigan HQ.

Slatter, who has held the post of chairman since January 2022, has been given a worldwide product development post as head of vehicle programmes for the Ford Blue combustion and hybrid vehicle business.

The group was previously led by Trevor Worthington, who has retired.

Slatter will continue to steer UK operations until a successor is found and his relocation to Dearborn is complete, said Ford in Britain.

It added that the new chairman will be revealed at a later date.

Slatter’s new assignment will include managing all Ford Blue global vehicle programnes, including derivatives, and Ford Performance products.

As such, he’ll also be involved in strategy and cycle planning for Ford Blue, Ford Performance and Ford Motorsports.

Slatter, who has notched up 25 years with the company, will report to Jim Baumbick, who is Ford Blue’s vice-president of product development operations and quality.

He was previously vehicle line director for vans and buses in the Ford Pro commercial vehicle business at Dunton Campus in Essex, while before that he held a number of senior posts in Ford Motor Company China.

They included executive director and vice-president of product development at Jiangling Motors Corporation – Ford’s joint venture in China – plus various leadership roles in powertrain development and engineering.

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

