Toyota boosts bZ4X range ahead of model arriving at UK dealerships later in the year

Toyota has boosted the range of its new bZ4X which will now be able to travel more than 300 miles on a single charge when it is first delivered to customers this summer.

The Japanese firm has given the model a new 71.4kWh battery, that will allow it to travel up to 320 miles between charges in front-wheel-drive layout, while four-wheel-drive versions will do 292 miles.

Toyota had previously stated that it expected the bZ4X to deliver up to 280 miles of range when first deliveries are rolled out in June.

The firm is also offering an optional extended care programme for buyers which guarantees a battery capacity of 70 per cent after 10 years or 620,000 miles driven.

The bZ4X is underpinned by a new platform designed specifically for EVs, allowing it to offer more interior space and a more technology-focused interior. It also has a 452-litre boot.

The new car debuts an all-wheel-drive system that uses electric motors on the front and rear axle to provide good levels of traction.

With 215bhp and 336Nm of torque, the all-wheel-drive bZ4X will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 6.4 seconds before heading onwards to a top speed of 100mph.