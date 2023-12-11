Toyota Corolla – Used Car of the Year 2023

The Used Car of the Year award goes to… the Toyota Corolla.

The prestigious gong was handed over to Toyota GB senior staff at the glittering Car Dealer Used Car Awards, held on November 27 at The Brewery, London.

The British-built hatchback came out on top of an impressive list of cars that had won their categories, which comprised the Nissan Juke, Audi’s Q5, the Volvo XC90, Mazda MX-5 and Volkswagen’s Transporter.

Not only did the Corolla come out on top in the overall category, but it also scooped Used AFV – Alternatively Fuelled Vehicle – of 2023.

The Corolla received the award after a panel of judges admired the car’s efficient hybrid powertrain, smart design, and ongoing appeal among used car buyers.

He added: ‘ ‘It’s no easy feat being crowned our overall Used Car of the Year and the Corolla beat some stiff competition this year.

‘It’s a hugely deserving winner and Toyota should feel very proud of this accolade.’

Collecting the award, Rob McKendrick, director, customer services at Toyota GB, said: ‘This is absolutely fantastic, especially for a car which is built in the UK, to receive two awards for that car is brilliant.

‘It is easy to drive, it’s got low running costs and it’s a very simple, easy driver experience.

‘Tonight has been a superb night. This is my first time at the Used Car Awards and it’s good to celebrate such an important part of the business.’

Picture caption: Andrew Yellop, manager defleet & re-marketing services group at Toyota GB, holding the trophy with the Toyota GB team. Gareth Jones, digital director at G3 Vehicle Auctions, far left, and Mike Brewer