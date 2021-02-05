Off-road vehicle specialist Arctic Trucks has worked its magic on the new Toyota Hilux to come up with a manufacturer-approved, heavily modified version of the popular pick-up.

The AT35 sees the Hilux’s vehicle frame re-engineered, as well as receiving 17-inch alloy wheels with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tyres and regeared front and rear differentials.

Further off-road-focused improvements include a widened front and rear track, chunkier tyres that provide a ‘lighter’ footprint for soft ground, plus a raised driving position.

Bilstein performance suspension – with front springs and dampers, anti-roll bar adjustment and rear dampers with extended shackles – has also been fitted, contributing to a ground clearance increase of 65mm.

This has also improved the approach and departure angles by nine and three degrees respectively.

Under the bonnet sits the Hilux’s new 201bhp 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Further upgrades are also available, including full underbody armour, Vision X grille-mounted light bar and Truxedo low-profile load cover.

The tyres can be upgraded to BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tyres, while an on-board inflation/deflation kit can be installed too, powered from the 12V compressor mounted in the engine bay.

The Toyota Hilux AT35 can be ordered now as an upgrade package on Invincible X Double Cab models, priced from £18,780.