Trade Centre Group celebrated a record breaking sales day when they reopened yesterday as showroom restrictions lifted.

In total, across five sites in England and Wales, the group sold 605 cars to eager customers.

This was driven by Trade Centre Group’s £3,000 sale event, which saw prices slashed and available to drive away within one hour.

The first car sold was a Ford Fiesta, just four minutes after the doors opened at 9am on Monday morning.

The sales team were working to the very end too, selling their final car of the day – a BMW 1 Series – at 9.45pm.

Tim Carr, CEO of Trade Centre Group, commented: ‘It was a phenomenal resumption of trading and it was clear that our customers relished the opportunity to go car shopping again.

‘Whilst we knew that the offers, combined with the huge marketing investment, would make for a busy reopening day, I don’t think that anybody imagined that we would sell so many cars. The team did a remarkable job in providing five-star service to so many customers whilst taking pride in our Covid-secure policy which makes the Trade Centre the safest place in the UK to buy a used car.’

Carr added: ‘We close at 9pm midweek but we had so many customers on site that we kept the doors open so that nobody was disappointed.

‘I fully expect that our sales record will be broken again by the end of the week.’