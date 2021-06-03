Training for charity Kilimanjaro climb begins ahead of Ben Industry Leader Challenge in October

Training is well underway for The Climb, automotive charity Ben’s Industry Leader Challenge for 2021.

Between October 30 and November 8, 2021, teams from across the motor industry will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and Ben is inviting more to join.

So far five teams have committed to raising money as part of the challenge, including LKQ Euro Car Parts; Marshall Motor Group; Haymarket Automotive; Partners& and Lawgistics; and JCT600.

They’ll be climbing alongside Matt Wiggington, Zara Ross and Rachel Clift from the charity.

Team Partners& and Lawgistics, made up of head of automotive at Partners& Leon Bosch and managing director of the Lawgistics Joel Combes began their training alongside Matt Wiggington last week.

The three climbers went on a nine mile walk up and around Surrey Hills with Jason Rawles from Aspire Adventures, who has climbed Kilimanjaro eight times before.

Combes told Car Dealer: ‘It was our first ‘serious’ training walk in preparation for the Ben Automotive Industry Charity Industry Leader Challenge, climbing Kilimanjaro!

‘Leon, Matt and I met Jason of Aspire Adventures, who will be taking us up to the summit of Kilimanjaro in October, met at Surrey Hills for a five hour trek.

‘Jason, who has climbed Kilimanjaro 8 times, explained on the walk that preparation is key for success. The idea of small training sessions are to keep going over the basic skills that will help us as a team and individuals get in the mindset to take on the challenge.

Over the next few weeks more walks are planned in the Surrey Hills, Peak District and Brecon Beacons before the whole group meet in July to spend two days on Snowdon.’

When the teams do Mount Kilimanjaro, things will be a lot more challenging. Combes explained the whole expedition will require five days to get to the top plus two days, and they’re not into a 16 week training programme.

Ben is still looking for five teams to join the Industry Leader Challenge. It’s target is £300,000 and you can donate by clicking here.