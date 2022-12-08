Travelling by EV: Five tips for a chilled-out driving experience during the Christmas holidays

All I want for Christmas is … to visit my loved ones – and to arrive safely at my destination without spending an arm and a leg.

It’s estimated that during the Christmas holidays, British motorists will travel an average of 79 miles to get home.

Since they’re likely to use their own means of transport, reducing CO₂ emissions as far as possible is also important.

With the increased availability of electric mobility and government support, many drivers have already switched to electric cars: some 590,000 EVs are now on the UK roads, plus another 430,000 plug-in hybrids.

Here are five Juice Technology tips for relaxed EV driving over Christmas – without range anxiety.

Prioritise urban routes over motorways

With the Christmas holiday season approaching, the roads will get busier, and almost all motorists will drive more miles than usual to visit their friends and relatives, to get together for meals and parties, and to reach their holiday destinations.

The goal they share: to be able to enjoy a relaxed drive, bearing in mind where the charging points are located during their journey.

For road trips within the UK, Zap-Map (a digital platform for EV owners) allows drivers to find their nearest charging point.

If you have a long road trip ahead of you, however, it is worth checking for alternative routes to motorways and quicker roads, as driving at high speeds for long periods consumes more energy, meaning you have to recharge more frequently.

Take a portable EV charger with you

Christmas holidays with the family are a traditional part of the yearly calendar, and for some, an opportunity to get together in a country cottage and visit friends and relatives outside the city.

However, getting away from the more populated centres almost always means using country roads, where charging stations are further apart or even lacking.

This isn’t a good reason to give up your electric car, though: all you need is a portable charging device so that you can recharge at any time, such as our Juice Booster 2, pictured at top.

Wherever you are – whether it’s a restaurant during your journey or directly at your destination – all you need is a power outlet and you’re ready.

Energy is everywhere; you just need to make it accessible.

Driving up and downhill

Drivers of EVs can count on ‘regenerative braking’, ie, some of the energy their vehicle consumes climbing the hairpin bends on passes or uphill roads will become available again on their return journey.

The kinetic energy consumed during deceleration or braking – which would otherwise have been lost – is converted into electrical energy to recharge the battery.

Therefore, if you have a high-altitude destination, you can count on having some recovered energy for your return trip.

Pre-heat your car

Cold temperatures slow down the chemical reactions in battery cells, which saps the range and increases the charging times.

To avoid this and to limit your loss of autonomy, you can pre-heat your car overnight with the plug-in or before getting in. If the car remains plugged in while you warm it up, the battery won’t drain.

Heat with the seats

Even if you’re feeling cold – which is likely as it’s December – avoid heating the vehicle interior and switch on the much less powerful seat heating system instead.

This isn’t so much a tip more a genuine advantage: how many times have you had to choose between what to bring with you and what to leave at home because of lack of space?

That’s one less problem you have if you’re driving an EV as, unlike combustion vehicles, they don’t need an engine or other bulky components such as a radiator, fuel tanks or multi-speed gearboxes.

Depending on the model, electric cars tend to be more spacious, which results in greater comfort for the passengers and more space for your luggage, food supplies and Christmas gifts!