TrustFord installs more than 600 solar panels at Dagenham FordStore

TrustFord is aiming to improve its sustainability and has taken a big step with the installation of solar panels at its Dagenham FordStore.

The dealership now has 610 rooftop solar panels, which are expected to produce 182,182kWh of electric power.

The solar installation will help the dealership generate an annual output that is equivalent to the energy required to charge 2,602 All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E’s and will offset about 35.23 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The dealer group has also installed 625 solar panels at its PartsPlus Centre in Thurrock, which are expected to offset about 41.75 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

CEO of TrustFord Stuart Mustoe said: ‘We’ve set ourselves a target to be carbon neutral by 2035.

‘The product line-up and Ford Motor Company is going to play a huge part in that sustainability journey.

‘But from a TrustFord perspective, this is a major step towards our goal of becoming a more sustainable and environmentally friendly business.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing the significant long-term difference the Solar Panels will have for us.’