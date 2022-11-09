Turbo charge your forecourt with Haydock’s stock funding

In today’s market it is essential that you remain competitive while providing the customer experience that makes you stand out from the crowd.

Having the right stocking plan can have a significant impact on your forecourt offering. It can substantially increase your buying power, helping you to increase your stock levels and provide the vehicles that your customers want.

Haydock Stock Finance specialises in providing a flexible and affordable way to stock your forecourt and showroom. The firm prides itself on transparent and competitive pricing and fees.

For instance, Haydock’s pricing is always a margin over Bank of England Base Rate – a clear, published base rate that everyone can access.

Haydock only charges fees to add vehicles on to its automated stock funding platform. It also don’t charge fees to take them off and they also don’t charge fees to collect capital repayments.

Headed by stock finance specialist Simon Bryant (pictured), the firm was launched in September 2021 and has quickly grown to provide funding to over 70 dealers nationwide.

To fuel further growth, additional funding has been recently secured from Natwest, creating a new facility that will enable Haydock to increase the level of support that they provide to their dealers.

The stocking plans have been developed for independent dealers of cars and light commercial vehicles who have traditionally favoured self-funding, bank loans or overdraft facilities or other, less favourable stock funding options.

Whether you wish to expand by stocking more vehicles or stocking a different type of vehicle, their team of experts can help.

What makes Haydock different?

Commitment to customer service: Haydock Stock Finance’s specialist team includes three regional managers, covering the north, south and midlands/Wales, who are supported by experienced account and business development managers.

The team are passionate about providing expert guidance and excellent customer service to our dealer network.

Funding flexibility: The firm can fund up to, the lower of purchase price or 110 per cent of CAP Clean valuation for vehicles costing up to £100,000.

Vehicles can be funded for 180 days, with the possible option of an extension, if required, to help keep cash in the business.