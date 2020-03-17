Twenty jobs created as Imperial Cars showroom opens in Birmingham

ONE of the UK’s leading car supermarket brands, Imperial Cars, has opened a new branch in Birmingham.

The new showroom is in Tyburn Road, just to the north-east of the city centre, and it offers a fantastic choice of 100 high-quality pre-owned models from a range of leading manufacturers such as Ford, Renault and Audi.

All vehicles are prepared to an exceptionally high standard and Imperial Cars is also an automotive finance specialist, making the purchase process as straightforward as possible.

Vehicles all come with a current MOT, HPI provenance check certificate and comprehensive three-month warranty for added peace of mind.

What’s more, if a potential buyer views the cars on show at the new Birmingham showroom but can’t quite find what they are looking for, they can browse Imperial Cars’ website for thousands more models – any of which can be transported to the Midlands for inspection and a possible test drive.

The Birmingham site is Imperial Cars’ 17th dealership in the UK and the company’s third in the West Midlands, with the others in Tamworth and Halesowen, both of which opened within the past 12 months and proved instantly popular with motorists in their local areas.

Twenty jobs have been created at the Tyburn Road site, which is a former Honda showroom. Full servicing and aftersales facilities will launch in early April to complement the sales operation.

Neil Smith, operations director at Hampshire-based Imperial Cars, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to welcome customers to our new showroom in Birmingham. We’re sure people will love our combination of fantastic used cars, great customer service and unbeatable value.

‘As a volume retailer, we are able to price our cars very competitively – and every single one of our vehicles goes through a very thorough pre-sale preparation process.

‘We recognise that there are some used car buyers who are prepared to complete the whole purchase process online – but they represent a relatively small proportion of the population.

‘There are many more people who still prefer to visit a dealership and test-drive the car of their choice before they make their mind up – and our showrooms are friendly, informal places where we aim to make the car-buying process a stress-free and enjoyable experience.’

If customers have any concerns about the image of second-hand car dealers, they can rest easy with the team at Imperial Cars. The company is a top performer on online feedback sites, enjoying an impressive 92 per cent JudgeService rating and a Feefo score of 4.6 out of five.

Unique experience

Imperial Cars has also twice won the coveted ‘Used Car Supermarket of the Year’ trophy at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

It’s certainly a company that is going from strength to strength. The business is due to hit turnover of £300m in the current financial year and is on course to exceed that in 2020-21 after more new showrooms – in Manchester and County Durham – are opened later this year.

Smith said: ‘We have come a long way in the past few years, as there seems to be a big appetite across the country for the unique Imperial car-buying experience.

‘As I say, everyone is welcome to drop into our new Birmingham showroom to enjoy a free coffee, meet the team and check out our top-quality used cars. We look forward to meeting new customers and making new friends.’

Our main picture shows the team who will be running the new dealership.

