Four cars were stolen from a used car dealership this week in an alleged raid.

Kismat Motor Group – more commonly known as KMG Car Sales – based in Dock Street, Dundee, is reported to have suffered the theft overnight on Wednesday.

Two cars have been recovered but two are still missing.

A white Mercedes E Class – registration WD14 AUN – and a grey Vauxhall Astra – registration SW17 VOA – are still unaccounted for.

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident.

A police spokesperson told local newspaper The Courier: ‘Four cars were stolen from the premises.

‘Two have since been recovered and a 31-year-old man and a woman, 37, have been arrested and charged in connection with their theft.

‘Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

‘Two cars remain outstanding and enquiries are ongoing.’

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the missing vehicles is urged to contact police.

Detective Constable Ross Fraser of Dundee CID told the paper: ‘Our enquiries into this break-in are ongoing and we are continuing work with the aim of recovering these outstanding vehicles.’

Picture: Screenshot of stolen car, KMG Motor Group Facebook page