Used car dealer Carzam launches We Buy Any Car-style buying service

Online used car dealer Carzam is launching a We Buy Any Car-style solution to snap up used cars from consumers.

As used car prices rocket and supply constraints continue for car dealers, the online retailer is reversing its system to be able to buy cars as well as sell them.

Using its distribution network and collection centres, customers will be able to go on to the website and value their car.

Carzam will decide if it wants to buy it and if it does, arrange a collection from the customer’s home.

Car dealers across the country have been forced to take radical action to source stock as supply of used cars becomes incredibly restricted.

At the weekend, Car Dealer exclusively reported that used car prices were up 6.5 per cent in May alone with valuations experts predicting it won’t end any time soon.

Carzam CEO, Kirk O’Callaghan, said: ‘Used car prices have been rising at a steady rate since the third lockdown and for many car owners now is a great time to sell their car.

‘The Carzam car buying service will offer consumers a quick and easy to use service which will value their car, get it collected and, importantly, get the customer paid in rapid time.

‘This is just a further step in the journey for Carzam.

‘We were already accepting part exchanges from our thousands of happy used car buyers so thought it only made sense to extend the service to buy more used cars and make the process as friction free as our retail offering.’

The new launch comes just weeks after Carzam revealed ‘Chat and Buy’, which allows customers to reserve a car they were looking at on the platform for £49 to take it off sale.

Carzam was launched by Big Motoring World boss Peter Waddell and Cox Automotive former president John Bailey.