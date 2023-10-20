Log in
Imperials Hornchurch planning applicationImperials Hornchurch planning application

News

Used car dealer plans refused as it would be ‘harmful to the appearance’ of area

  • Imperials in Hornchurch had their planning application refused by Havering Council
  • The document released last week stated the plans were ‘unacceptably dominant’
  • The used car dealer had applied to build a three storey building with showroom
  • The plans would replace the current building in Emerson Park
Time 12:11 pm, October 20, 2023

A used car dealer in East London has had its planning application refused after councillors said it would be ‘unacceptably dominant and visually intrusive’.

Imperials Hornchurch, situated on Butts Green Road, Emerson Park, put in plans in July to Havering Council to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a three-storey commercial building.

Plans show the ground floor would house the car showroom while the first and second floor would be used as office space, as pictured above.

However, on October 13, the council published its refusal of the planning application saying that the plans would be ‘harmful to the appearance of the surrounding area’.

Currently, Imperials showroom in Hornchurch is housed in a single story building which is on the corner of Butts Green Road and Wykeham Avenue.

Imperials Hornchurch

Google Maps image of Imperials Hornchurch

The used car dealer specialises in performance models and also has a second showroom in Chelmsford.

In its decision, the council added: ‘There is insufficient information with respect to the ground floor car show room access to and from the highways.

‘In the absence of such information there is concern the proposal would have an adverse impact upon the safe condition of the road users as well the traffic flow in this section of the highways, contrary to Policy 23 of the Local Plan 2021.’

Imperials can still appeal the decision.

Image credit: (top) Imperials/Havering Council

