Luxury car dealership Imperials looks to transform showroom

A prestige car dealership in east London has lodged a bid to build a new showroom on the site of its current one.

Imperials Hornchurch, in Emerson Park, has applied to Havering Borough Council to tear down the building in Butts Green Road, pictured, and replace it with a three-storey premises.

The application on the council website says the new building will comprise a car showroom on the ground floor, with office space on the first and second levels.

It will also see landscaping carried out and parking places put in.

A supporting statement from the planning agent SPD Studio said the development will transform a low-quality brownfield site into a ‘high-quality modern commercial building’, reported the Romford Recorder.

The newspaper added that a decision on the application is due to be made on Friday, October 13.

Imperials has been in business for more than 35 years, starting life with a showroom in Chadwell Heath.

Since then, it has expanded to Emerson Park and Chelmsford, with the original branch closing in 2018. It sells high-end marques including Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

Image: Google Street View