Used car dealer Motorpoint announces new chief operating officer

Used car supermarket and listed car dealer Motorpoint has appointed Kalwant Singh as its new chief operating officer.

He joins Motorpoint from bed retailer Dreams where he’s spent three years as its COO (chief operating officer).

Throughout his career he has worked with high profile retail brands, including Harveys, Home Retail Group, Comet and Tesco, as well as delivery and logistics firms DHL and Yodel.

Commenting on the appointment, Singh, pictured above, said: ‘I’ve been impressed with the culture and values of the team and how supportive everyone is to drive through positive change, coupled with their desire to succeed and be very proud of being part of the Motorpoint journey.’

His new role will focus on driving operational performance at Motorpoint and he will be responsible for its preparation teams across centres nationwide.

In a statement the business revealed he will be ensuring the preparation network continues to evolve to meet Motorpoint’s future growth plans.

Motorpoint CEO, Mark Carpenter said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Kal to Motorpoint and are thrilled to have someone of his talent and calibre and with such a keen commitment to operational excellence join our team.

‘This is a critical time for Motorpoint as it is for the UK automotive retail sector. The entire space in which we operate is becoming increasingly competitive and factors like the cost-of-living crisis make it even more important than ever that our customers not only have the best quality product with the promise of unbeatable prices but also have the best possible customer experience when they shop with us in-store or online.’

