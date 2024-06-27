Used car dealer Motorpoint’s website down and telephone lines out after IT crash

Used car supermarket Motorpoint has suffered an IT failure which has rendered its website and phone lines unusable for two days.

Reports of problems with the company’s IT systems first surfaced on Wednesday with the listed firm’s website displaying an error message ever since.

As of Thursday evening that message had been updated with a simple note that explained the website was down and it hoped to be up and running again ‘tomorrow’.

Unusually, the website lists mobile phone numbers for each of its dealerships rather than the usual landline phone numbers, suggesting its IT issues were causing wider problems.

Motorpoint’s Auction4cars.com website was also affected by the failure with dealers reporting problems picking up cars.

The auction site refuses to load and displays a 504 Error message (pictured below), which usually suggests an error with the website’s server.

One car dealer, who was planning to pick up a car bought on Motorpoint’s trade to trade auction site, said he but was turned away at the dealership due to the IT problems.

‘From what I have been told it’s a major IT issue that has taken down the whole network including phone lines,’ said the used car dealer.

‘It all seems rather strange. We purchased a vehicle from one of their sites but Auction4Cars have been turning people away even if they have a release code until the IT issues are resolved.’

Another dealer who experienced similar issues collecting a car cited rumours at the site they visited that the business had been ‘subject to a cyber attack’.

Car Dealer has contacted Motorpoint for comment.

A message on the Motorpoint website says: ‘Unfortunately our IT systems are down meaning the website is in the workshop for an MOT and valet. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

‘We expect the website to be up and running tomorrow and we look forward to welcoming you back.’

Only recently, Motorpoint announced revenues for last year were down 25% to £1.09bn and it had racked up losses pre-tax during the year of £10.4m.