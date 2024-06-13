Used car supermarket Motorpoint suffers massive deepening of losses in its ‘most difficult year’

Motorpoint has seen its underlying pre-tax loss massively deepen from £300,000 to a whopping £8.2m.

In its results for the year ended March 31, 2024, which it released this morning, the used car supermarket said revenue had dropped by nearly a quarter from £1.44bn to £1.09bn because of market headwinds, stock mix and vehicle price deflation.

There had also been net exceptional pre-tax costs of £2.2m mainly because of its restructuring programme.

That translated to the 2,633% decline in underlying profit before tax for Motorpoint, which has 20 stores in England, Scotland and Wales. Gross profit margin, however, rose from 6% to 6.7%.

Its total loss after taxation was £8.4m versus a £600,000 deficit the previous financial year – down 1,300% – which Motorpoint said was mainly caused by volume decline and the impact of high interest rates.

It said, however, that there had been a strong improvement in cash in spite of the losses, which reflected working capital management and lower capital investment. There was also no structural debt as of March 31.

Among its operational and strategic highlights, it said a focus on stock management, including clearing through aged vehicles, had resulted in days in stock falling by 12% to 45 days.

It also emphasised that it had returned to market share growth in Q4, stating that market share based on SMMT data for up-to-six-year-old cars for the full year was 2.1% but it had improved to 2.3% in the final quarter versus 2.2% for the same quarter in the previous financial year.

At the beginning of this year, Motorpoint issued issued a profit warning, and in April it said it was expecting to see a full-year loss.

Last July, we exclusively revealed that it had cut 60 jobs.

Commenting on the figures, CEO Mark Carpenter said: ‘The past financial year was the most difficult in our history, with multiple negative headwinds in the macro environment such as rising borrowing costs and subdued customer demand, coupled with industry specific issues such as lower inventory and deflation.

‘The resilience of our cash generation evidences the strength of our business model and we now look forward to continuing our journey of profitable growth as the improving trends of Q4 have continued into Q1.

‘Following the rightsizing exercise of FY24, we now have a lean, technology-enabled business. I am very confident in our ability to scale profitability and cash generation as the market improves, which will allow us to invest further in growth.’

It ended the year with £9.2m net cash. No dividend is proposed.

Reacting to the results, brokers Shore Capital and Deutsche Numis – part of the Deutsche Bank Group – both said that they were very much in line with their expectations.

Shore Capital added, though, that Motorpoint was ‘excellently placed to benefit from a return to volume growth’, stating that it was looking for a return to pre-tax profitability in the 2025 financial year and beyond.

Deutsche Numis, meanwhile, said the results had ‘reflected a challenging trading environment’, adding that Motorpoint had ‘made an encouraging start to FY25’ and saying that it still believed that the used car supermarket’s shares offered ‘compelling value’.

This story was originally published at 7.50am on June 13 and updated at 9.12am the same day with the brokers’ comments.