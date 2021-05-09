Used car dealer submits planning application to transform existing pitch

A used car dealer in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, has submitted a planning application to transform the existing pitch.

In 2016, The Motoring Team had planning approved to repurpose the existing Wild Rover Pub into a car dealership.

Now they are hoping planning will be approved for a new 366sqm showroom, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows for ‘more expensive vehicles’.

The application explains that this will include a showroom and mezzanine office.

Currently, the Motoring Team’s 660sqm plot is mainly an outside forecourt and this new building will cover much of this.

Outside two of the existing parking spaces will remain and a third will be created.

The new building will also take the staff employed from five to seven.

However, there has already been an objection who claims that the site is not big enough for the proposed building.