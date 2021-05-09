Log in
Used car dealer submits planning application to transform existing pitch

  • Used car dealer submits plans to more than double inside space
  • The Motoring Team in Chesham are on the previous Wild Rover Pub plot
  • New building will be 360sqm and will also see staff numbers increase

Time 18 seconds ago

A used car dealer in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, has submitted a planning application to transform the existing pitch.

In 2016, The Motoring Team had planning approved to repurpose the existing Wild Rover Pub into a car dealership.

Now they are hoping planning will be approved for a new 366sqm showroom, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows for ‘more expensive vehicles’.

The application explains that this will include a showroom and mezzanine office.

Currently, the Motoring Team’s 660sqm plot is mainly an outside forecourt and this new building will cover much of this.

Outside two of the existing parking spaces will remain and a third will be created.

The new building will also take the staff employed from five to seven.

However, there has already been an objection who claims that the site is not big enough for the proposed building.

Rebecca Chaplin

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

