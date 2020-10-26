There are just five days let to get your nominations in for the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, hosted by Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer.

Nominations have been flooding in for the awards in the last few weeks as dealers across the country aim to get their name in the frame for our prestigious gongs.

The nominations close at 5pm this Friday, October 30.

Car dealers in the running will be whittled down by our team of experts and a nominations list published on Wednesday, November 4.

The second stage of the judging process then begins with a remote process used to refine the list of nominations to our shortlisted dealers.

The shortlist list will be published on November 13 and then the tough mystery shopping stage begins.

Our team of judges will assess dealers on a variety of levels – from their online sales techniques, to their telephone manner, quality of their adverts, even down to how they deal with our mystery shoppers in person.

Mike Brewer said: ‘We take the mystery shopping very seriously indeed and it’s a crucial factor in the final stages of the Used Car Awards.

‘We will be looking at everything a dealer does and the way they treat us – no matter what their size or category they’re entering.’

The awards will be hosted on this website in a special video on December 16 at 6pm where the winners will be revealed by Mike Brewer and Car Dealer founder James Baggott.

Nominating your business takes a few minutes and can be done by filling in details here.

The key dates are:

Used Car Award nominations deadline – October 30

Nominations list revealed – November 4

Shortlist revealed – November 16

Awards night – December 16

There are 20 dealer categories and eight manufacturer categories in the Used Car Awards and they are:

Dealer Awards

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction

Service & Repair Outlet

Used Car Product

Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock

Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions

Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group

Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance

Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics

Manufacturer Awards

Used Small Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Mid-Sized Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Executive Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Sports Car – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used SUV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used AFV – sponsored by City Auction Group

Used Car of the Year – sponsored by City Auction Group

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Warrantywise

Anyone can nominate a dealership for an award – you can do so here.

The physical Used Car Awards will be back at The Brewery in London in 2021.

