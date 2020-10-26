There are just five days let to get your nominations in for the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, hosted by Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer.
Nominations have been flooding in for the awards in the last few weeks as dealers across the country aim to get their name in the frame for our prestigious gongs.
The nominations close at 5pm this Friday, October 30.
Car dealers in the running will be whittled down by our team of experts and a nominations list published on Wednesday, November 4.
The second stage of the judging process then begins with a remote process used to refine the list of nominations to our shortlisted dealers.
The shortlist list will be published on November 13 and then the tough mystery shopping stage begins.
Our team of judges will assess dealers on a variety of levels – from their online sales techniques, to their telephone manner, quality of their adverts, even down to how they deal with our mystery shoppers in person.
Mike Brewer said: ‘We take the mystery shopping very seriously indeed and it’s a crucial factor in the final stages of the Used Car Awards.
‘We will be looking at everything a dealer does and the way they treat us – no matter what their size or category they’re entering.’
The awards will be hosted on this website in a special video on December 16 at 6pm where the winners will be revealed by Mike Brewer and Car Dealer founder James Baggott.
Nominating your business takes a few minutes and can be done by filling in details here.
The key dates are:
- Used Car Award nominations deadline – October 30
- Nominations list revealed – November 4
- Shortlist revealed – November 16
- Awards night – December 16
There are 20 dealer categories and eight manufacturer categories in the Used Car Awards and they are:
Dealer Awards
- Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction
- Service & Repair Outlet
- Used Car Product
- Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock
- Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus
- Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay
- Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance
- Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus
- Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group
- Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance
- Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network
- Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance
- Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway
- Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade
- Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics
Manufacturer Awards
- Used Small Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Mid-Sized Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Executive Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Sports Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used SUV – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used AFV – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Car of the Year – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Warrantywise
Anyone can nominate a dealership for an award – you can do so here.
The physical Used Car Awards will be back at The Brewery in London in 2021.