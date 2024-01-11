Used car dealership Redgate Lodge recruits Paul Keighley for new role of operations director

Redgate Lodge has recruited Paul Keighley to its senior team by making him its operations director in a newly created role.

The Shiremoor-based family-owned used car dealer group has brought him in as part of its plans to expand its operations.

Keighley brings with him more than 40 years of industry experience, and has held senior roles with top dealer groups and brands such as Audi Colebrook & Burgess, Porsche & Bentley JCT 600 and the former Newcastle-based Benfield Motor Group.

He is also one of just a select band of people in the regional motor retail industry to be awarded the prestigious Gold Pin by Volkswagen in recognition of the exceptional contribution he made to the business.

Keighley said: ‘The minute I met Scott and the management team at Redgate, it was clear there was an exciting opportunity for me to join a family-run business with a good track record in the motor industry that also has ambitious growth plans for the future.

‘There is a huge amount of opportunity for me to apply my industry-wide experience and knowledge and to help grow the team and build on their success to date.

‘I’m really looking forward to my new challenge and working with the multi-award-winning Redgate team.’

Redgate Lodge founder and managing director Scott Sibley added: ‘We are very pleased to have secured someone of Paul’s calibre for our new operations director position.

‘We are a family business with family values and exciting plans for the future.

‘Paul’s industry-wide experience and success in senior roles across the motor trade will be invaluable to everyone working in the Redgate team, and we are all delighted he is joining our business.’

Redgate Lodge, which was founded in 2010, scooped the Service & Repair Outlet trophy at the 2019 Car Dealer Used Car Awards and has also been highly commended in other categories on a number of occasions at our annual event.

Pictured at top are Paul Keighley, left, and Scott Sibley