Used car retail prices have fallen by almost two per cent over three months, says AA Cars

The average selling price of the UK’s most popular used cars fell by almost two per cent between the first quarter of 2023 and the second three months.
That’s according to the latest AA Cars Used Car Index of the 20 most-searched-for vehicles.
But prices on the AA Cars site remained one per cent higher than last year despite the drop for the cars.
The average price for the most popular cars reached £16,373 during April, May and June – up from £16,211 a year ago.
However, they have gone down by 1.9 per cent from the £16,690 that was recorded in the first three months of the year.
The low price growth is in stark contrast to many other household goods, said AA Cars, with the UK’s inflation rate running at 8.7 per cent in the year to May.
The Mercedes C-Class recorded the biggest annual decrease, falling by 10.9 per cent to £19,699, while prices for the Toyota Yaris rose the most, going up by 13.7 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices for used EVs and hybrids fell at a faster rate than the average for all cars from Q1 to Q2.
The average price for all second-hand EVs and hybrids on the AA Cars platform decreased by 3.9 per cent from £32,549 to £31,276 during the second quarter of the year versus the previous three months.
AA Cars attributed their drop in prices to waning interest. It said searches for hybrid cars had fallen by 35 per cent over the past year, while searches for EVs were down by 57 per cent.
AA Cars director Mark Oakley said: ‘After two years of big price rises, the cost of the UK’s most popular cars appears to be coming down.
‘Although prices remain marginally higher than this time last year, there are some great deals for drivers trying to get value for money.
‘There was a slight dip in EV and hybrid prices during the second quarter, but the overall trend towards greener vehicles continues.
‘Overall sales of used EVs are up 56 per cent compared to a year ago, and they will remain increasingly attractive as a way for drivers to future-proof themselves as more cities roll out or expand clean air zones.’
Most searched-for cars in Q2 2023 and average price comparisons
1) Ford Fiesta
Average price in Q2 2023: £11,192
Average price in Q2 2022: £11,413
Average price in Q1 2023: £11,222
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -1.9%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.3%
2) Ford Focus
Average price in Q2 2023: £12,726
Average price in Q2 2022: £13,595
Average price in Q1 2023: £12,846
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -6.3%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.9%
3) Volkswagen Golf
Average price in Q2 2023: £20,286
Average price in Q2 2022: £19,881
Average price in Q1 2023: £20,093
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 2%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 1%
4) Nissan Qashqai
Average price in Q2 2023: £16,206
Average price in Q2 2022: £15,684
Average price in Q1 2023: £16,658
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 3.3%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -2.7%
5) Vauxhall Corsa
Average price in Q2 2023: £9,923
Average price in Q2 2022: £9,618
Average price in Q1 2023: £9,868
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 3.2%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 0.6%
6) Volkswagen Tiguan
Average price in Q2 2023: £24,628
Average price in Q2 2022: £24,547
Average price in Q1 2023: £24,699
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 0.3%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.3%
7) Audi A3
Average price in Q2 2023: £20,057
Average price in Q2 2022: £19,170
Average price in Q1 2023: £21,581
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 4.6%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -7.1%
8) Mercedes A-Class
Average price in Q2 2023: £20,077
Average price in Q2 2022: £20,931
Average price in Q1 2023: £20,859
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -4.1%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -3.8%
9) Volkswagen Polo
Average price in Q2 2023: £13,358
Average price in Q2 2022: £13,352
Average price in Q1 2023: £13,126
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 0.04%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 1.8%
10) Fiat 500
Average price in Q2 2023: £9,653
Average price in Q2 2022: £9,450
Average price in Q1 2023: £9,854
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 2.2%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -2%
11) Nissan Juke
Average price in Q2 2023: £14,138
Average price in Q2 2022: £13,418
Average price in Q1 2023: £14,416
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 5.4%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -1.9%
12) Toyota Yaris
Average price in Q2 2023: £16,438
Average price in Q2 2022: £14,463
Average price in Q1 2023: £15,370
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 13.7%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 7%
13) Ford Transit
Average price in Q2 2023: £22,251
Average price in Q2 2022: £20,529
Average price in Q1 2023: £21,932
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 8.3%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 1.5%
14) Ford Kuga
Average price in Q2 2023: £18,190
Average price in Q2 2022: £18,270
Average price in Q1 2023: £18,389
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -0.4%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -1.1%
15) Kia Sportage
Average price in Q2 2023: £19,215
Average price in Q2 2022: £17,800
Average price in Q1 2023: £18,383
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 8%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 4.5%
16) Mercedes C-Class
Average price in Q2 2023: £19,699
Average price in Q2 2022: £22,096
Average price in Q1 2023: £21,039
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -10.9%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -6.4%
17) Vauxhall Astra
Average price in Q2 2023: £8,872
Average price in Q2 2022: £9,095
Average price in Q1 2023: £8,922
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -2.5%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.6%
18) Audi A1
Average price in Q2 2023: £16,193
Average price in Q2 2022: £16,462
Average price in Q1 2023: £17,291
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -1.6%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -6.4%
19) Mini Hatch
Average price in Q2 2023: £13,470
Average price in Q2 2022: £13,859
Average price in Q1 2023: £14,193
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -2.8%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -5.1%
20) Audi A4
Average price in Q2 2023: £20,889
Average price in Q2 2022: £20,578
Average price in Q1 2023: £23,059
Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 1.5%
Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -9.4%
Source: AA Cars