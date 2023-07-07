Used car retail prices have fallen by almost two per cent over three months, says AA Cars

The average selling price of the UK’s most popular used cars fell by almost two per cent between the first quarter of 2023 and the second three months.

That’s according to the latest AA Cars Used Car Index of the 20 most-searched-for vehicles.

But prices on the AA Cars site remained one per cent higher than last year despite the drop for the cars.

The average price for the most popular cars reached £16,373 during April, May and June – up from £16,211 a year ago.

However, they have gone down by 1.9 per cent from the £16,690 that was recorded in the first three months of the year.

The low price growth is in stark contrast to many other household goods, said AA Cars, with the UK’s inflation rate running at 8.7 per cent in the year to May.

The Mercedes C-Class recorded the biggest annual decrease, falling by 10.9 per cent to £19,699, while prices for the Toyota Yaris rose the most, going up by 13.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices for used EVs and hybrids fell at a faster rate than the average for all cars from Q1 to Q2.

The average price for all second-hand EVs and hybrids on the AA Cars platform decreased by 3.9 per cent from £32,549 to £31,276 during the second quarter of the year versus the previous three months.

AA Cars attributed their drop in prices to waning interest. It said searches for hybrid cars had fallen by 35 per cent over the past year, while searches for EVs were down by 57 per cent.

AA Cars director Mark Oakley said: ‘After two years of big price rises, the cost of the UK’s most popular cars appears to be coming down.

‘Although prices remain marginally higher than this time last year, there are some great deals for drivers trying to get value for money.

‘There was a slight dip in EV and hybrid prices during the second quarter, but the overall trend towards greener vehicles continues.

‘Overall sales of used EVs are up 56 per cent compared to a year ago, and they will remain increasingly attractive as a way for drivers to future-proof themselves as more cities roll out or expand clean air zones.’

Most searched-for cars in Q2 2023 and average price comparisons

1) Ford Fiesta

Average price in Q2 2023: £11,192

Average price in Q2 2022: £11,413

Average price in Q1 2023: £11,222

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -1.9%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.3%

2) Ford Focus

Average price in Q2 2023: £12,726

Average price in Q2 2022: £13,595

Average price in Q1 2023: £12,846

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -6.3%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.9%

3) Volkswagen Golf

Average price in Q2 2023: £20,286

Average price in Q2 2022: £19,881

Average price in Q1 2023: £20,093

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 2%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 1%

4) Nissan Qashqai

Average price in Q2 2023: £16,206

Average price in Q2 2022: £15,684

Average price in Q1 2023: £16,658

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 3.3%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -2.7%

5) Vauxhall Corsa

Average price in Q2 2023: £9,923

Average price in Q2 2022: £9,618

Average price in Q1 2023: £9,868

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 3.2%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 0.6%

6) Volkswagen Tiguan

Average price in Q2 2023: £24,628

Average price in Q2 2022: £24,547

Average price in Q1 2023: £24,699

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 0.3%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.3%

7) Audi A3

Average price in Q2 2023: £20,057

Average price in Q2 2022: £19,170

Average price in Q1 2023: £21,581

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 4.6%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -7.1%

8) Mercedes A-Class

Average price in Q2 2023: £20,077

Average price in Q2 2022: £20,931

Average price in Q1 2023: £20,859

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -4.1%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -3.8%

9) Volkswagen Polo

Average price in Q2 2023: £13,358

Average price in Q2 2022: £13,352

Average price in Q1 2023: £13,126

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 0.04%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 1.8%

10) Fiat 500

Average price in Q2 2023: £9,653

Average price in Q2 2022: £9,450

Average price in Q1 2023: £9,854

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 2.2%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -2%

11) Nissan Juke

Average price in Q2 2023: £14,138

Average price in Q2 2022: £13,418

Average price in Q1 2023: £14,416

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 5.4%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -1.9%

12) Toyota Yaris

Average price in Q2 2023: £16,438

Average price in Q2 2022: £14,463

Average price in Q1 2023: £15,370

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 13.7%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 7%

13) Ford Transit

Average price in Q2 2023: £22,251

Average price in Q2 2022: £20,529

Average price in Q1 2023: £21,932

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 8.3%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 1.5%

14) Ford Kuga

Average price in Q2 2023: £18,190

Average price in Q2 2022: £18,270

Average price in Q1 2023: £18,389

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -0.4%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -1.1%

15) Kia Sportage

Average price in Q2 2023: £19,215

Average price in Q2 2022: £17,800

Average price in Q1 2023: £18,383

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 8%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: 4.5%

16) Mercedes C-Class

Average price in Q2 2023: £19,699

Average price in Q2 2022: £22,096

Average price in Q1 2023: £21,039

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -10.9%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -6.4%

17) Vauxhall Astra

Average price in Q2 2023: £8,872

Average price in Q2 2022: £9,095

Average price in Q1 2023: £8,922

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -2.5%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -0.6%

18) Audi A1

Average price in Q2 2023: £16,193

Average price in Q2 2022: £16,462

Average price in Q1 2023: £17,291

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -1.6%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -6.4%

19) Mini Hatch

Average price in Q2 2023: £13,470

Average price in Q2 2022: £13,859

Average price in Q1 2023: £14,193

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: -2.8%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -5.1%

20) Audi A4

Average price in Q2 2023: £20,889

Average price in Q2 2022: £20,578

Average price in Q1 2023: £23,059

Price change Q2 2022 to Q2 2023: 1.5%

Price change Q1 2023 to Q2 2023: -9.4%

Source: AA Cars