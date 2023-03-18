Used car sales dropped by over 10 per cent in February for Top 200 most-stocked dealers

Sales of used cars dropped by more than 10 per cent in February, new figures show.

Data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk showed sales of second-hand cars slowed down last month, which had a knock-on effect on dealers’ revenues.

Just under 167,000 used cars were sold in February – a 10.55 per cent drop on January’s 186,629.

January was a strong month and recorded a 66 per cent rise on December 2022’s numbers.

Revenue for the Top 200 dealers dropped by 9.69 per cent from £3.83bn in January to £3.46bn in February.

Arnold Clark remained at the top of the 200-strong used car dealer list, with 25,156 used cars on average in stock.

Marshall remained in second place with 7,746 used cars in stock, while Sytner climbed one place to third with 7,451 cars.

Used car dealers Cazoo and Cinch also remained in the top 10, although each dropped one place.

Sales fell for all types of dealer with the supermarket sector seeing the largest fall with over 11 per cent.

February’s fastest selling used car for the Top 200 dealers was the Vauxhall Meriva, while the top selling car remained the Ford Fiesta.

The full list can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.