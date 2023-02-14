Log in
News

Used car sales soared in January as the Top 200 most-stocked dealers are revealed in our exclusive list

  • New data from CarCondor.co.uk shows there was no slowdown in used car sales in January
  • Over 186,000 used cars were sold – a 66.43 per cent increase
  • Arnold Clark remains most-stocked car dealer while Fiesta was again top-selling used car
Time 12:16 pm, February 14, 2023

Used car sales for the Top 200 most-stocked dealers soared by more than 66 per cent in January.

Latest data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk showed no slowdown in demand from buyers, despite January being touted as a quiet month for used car sales.

The Top 200 most-stocked car dealers shifted 186,629 second-hand cars during the month – a whopping 66.43 per cent rise on the 112,136 cars sold in December 2022.

December 2022 saw a 20.4 per cent fall compared with November.

There was no change at the top of the 200-strong list, with Arnold Clark maintaining its title as most-stocked car dealer.

The Glasgow-based business had 25,325 cars in stock in January, very comfortably ahead of Marshall (8,661) and Evans Halshaw (8,359).

Cazoo slipped back another place on December’s fifth place ranking. The online used car dealer had 7,392 cars in stock and was ahead of rival Cinch, which was ranked in ninth place with 5,625 cars.

The full list can be seen below.

Revenue for the Top 200 most-stocked car dealers soared by 67.21 per cent to £3.83bn from £2.29bn the month before.

Dealers also worked hard to restock their forecourt with new stock rising by just over 27 per cent to 150,681 cars.

All types of dealer – franchise, independent and supermarket – recorded above 50 per cent increases in sales.

The Ford Fiesta remained the top-selling used car, while the Peugeot 207 took over from the Jaguar E-Pace in being the fastest-selling used car.

The full list of the Top 200 most stocked car dealers is below.

