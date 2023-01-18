Log in
Used car sales drop by 20 per cent for Top 200 most-stocked car dealers in December

  • The top 200 list shows the dealerships with the most stock on average last month
  • Arnold Clark continues to top the list with more than double second placed Marshall
  • Cazoo down to fifth with Evans Halshaw moving into third
Time 8:01 am, January 18, 2023

Used car sales at the top 200 most-stocked car dealers dropped by 20.4 per cent in December, according to the latest data.

In total, 112,136 used cars were sold in December compared to 140,893 in November and revenue for the month fell to £2.29bn from £2.84bn.

The data compiled by CarCondor.co.uk for Car Dealer, showed 118,379 vehicles were acquired by the top 200 in December but this was 22.61 per cent down on the previous month.

Franchised dealers’ sales dropped by 20.91 per cent, while independents fell by 19.05 per cent and supermarkets 19.55 per cent.

Arnold Clark retained the top spot with an average of 25,465 used vehicles in stock last month – more than double that of second placed Marshall with 9,739.

Last month’s third placed Cazoo fell to fifth place with an average of 8,580 used cars in stock throughout December.

Evans Halshaw moved up to third place with 9,153 used vehicles in stock on average followed by Sytner with 8,639, up from fifth.

Sytner-owned Car Shop also climbed the rankings, up two places in December, with 8,378 used cars in stock.

Vertu-owned Bristol Street Motors (7,723) dropped one place, as did online used car dealer Cinch (7,102).

Motorpoint (6,255) and Inchcape (6,170) completed the top 10.

